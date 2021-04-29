Byrne’s Bitter Bridgen Bashing Backfires

On the Birmingham Live hustings Liam Byrne’s bitterness towards Andrew Bridgen was not hidden, accusing Bridgen of putting his London accommodation on expenses – as all MPs, including Liam Byrne himself, do. More bizarrely Byrne accused Bridgen of having “one of the worst voting records in the House of Commons”…

The publicly available actual figures show that Liam Byrne has a far worse voting record. Bridgen votes just over of 88% of the time. Byrne on the other hand manages to vote a mere 63% of the time…