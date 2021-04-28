WATCH: Boris Dodges Flat Renovation Question

Boris ended his PMQs spar with Sir Keir visibly furious after four questions about who paid for the No. 10 flat renovation. The PM copied the CCHQ strategy of relying on the specifically-worded phrase “I paid for [the] Downing Street refurbishment personally”. Asked whether Lord Brownlow paid the initial refurbishment invoice, Johnson dodged the question, saying “I think I’ve answered this question several times, the answer is I have covered the cost.”

The session finished with an incredible rant from the PM, which resulted in Lindsay Hoyle having to ask him to “Calm it down a little.”

Whilst he may have successfully avoided generating headline quotes, though it was clearly a far from comfortable session for Boris…