Shapps Admits Government is Developing Vaccine Passport App

Grant Shapps has confirmed the government is working on turning the current NHS App into a Covid passport app. The confirmation comes after Guido revealed last week the Department for Health was advertising jobs in the “development of both digital and non-digital” Covid passports “to enable UK residents to assert their Covid status, including both vaccination history and test results.”

Speaking on Sky, Shapps revealed:

“In terms of vaccine certification, I can confirm we are working on an NHS application (actually it will be the NHS app that is used by people when they book appointments with the NHS and so on) to show you’ve had a vaccine or you’ve had testing”

He also confirms he’s working with G7 transport partners to ensure it’s internationally recognised. Guido’s still old enough to remember the vaccine minister unequivocally calling the concept discriminatory…