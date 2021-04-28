New Rules: PM’s Press Secretary, Rosie Bate-Williams, Should Not be Named

Today’s Lobby briefing began with more than a u-turn on previously-declared transparency reforms, the PM’s press secretary will now no longer be named after their official briefings, a concession to transparency dating back to the Blair era. This follows the scrapping of the planned openly transparent live briefings…

Lobby Chairman, Macer Hall: “Thank you, Rosie; just before we start off, Rosie, I think you’d like to revert to the previous convention where we quote you in these briefings on the record as the PM’s press secretary, but we don’t name you – does that sound correct?” PM’s Press Secretary, Rosie Bate-Williams: “Precisely, that sounds perfect, thanks”

A set-back for more open and transparent government welcomed with the active connivance of the Lobby cartel. After Guido revealed the PM’s former director of communications, James Slack, was leaving for the Sun, Jack Doyle was promoted into his old role. Max Blain replaced Slack as the PM’s official spokesperson and Rosie Bate-Williams is Boris’s new press secretary. If you’re confused, prepare to stay that way – all of them will be anonymous from now on…