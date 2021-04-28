IPSA’s Funding Warning to Liam Byrne

Following Guido’s story that Labour’s West Midlands Mayoral Candidate Liam Byrne had breached IPSA regulations by funnelling parliamentary expenses into his campaign fund, IPSA themselves have now released a well-timed news bulletin containing updated guidance on the use of their cash:

“Any use of IPSA funds for either party or candidate campaign purposes contravenes the IPSA rules and may also be regarded as a donation by the Electoral Commission. IPSA is not a permissible donor for candidates, and so using any IPSA-funded resources for your election campaign may be a criminal offence. If you plan on campaigning, it is vital you read this guidance.”

Byrne might want to give the rules a quick look, considering almost £8,000 worth of his funding is currently unaccounted for…
mdi-tag-outline Expenses IPSA
mdi-account-multiple-outline Liam Byrne
