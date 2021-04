Ursula von der Leyen has claimed her embarrassment during her recent visit to Turkey – when she was left without a chair in an on-camera meeting with Erdoğan – was due to sexism; contrary to Turkey’s subsequent claim the EU was responsible, saying “the seating arrangements were made in line with the EU suggestion. Period.” Erdoğan being disrespectful, or the EU being incompetent administrators? It’s a tough call to say who’s in the right…