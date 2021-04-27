Sadiq’s Double Debate Ducking

It turns out Nicola Sturgeon isn’t the only front-runner ducking debates. Guido learns Sadiq has withdrawn or refused to participate in two separate debates with his opposite Tory number in the space of the last week: one youth-oriented debate with KissFM (supposed to be last Sunday), and another with BBC Politics (supposed to be this coming Sunday). Guido’s also seen evidence of TV producers getting increasingly “frustrated” with the mayor’s new-found shyness. Complacency isn’t a good look…

Ironically, at the start of the month Khan signed a “Fair Play Pledge”, promising that during the election he would campaign openly and respectfully.

Guido feels Sadiq may be falling short of his pledge…

 
