[LISTEN] Coffey Criticises Cummings’s Credibility

Guido noted yesterday it’s interesting having to watch Labour push the claims of Cummings given they tried so hard to discredit him in 2020. It seems the government has also picked up on this, with Thérèse Coffey instantly referencing the rose garden presser and his Barnard Castle trip when asked about Cummings’s latest claims, in an obvious attempt to shoot the messenger. The problem with this is the same people in government now trying to discredit Cummings spent 2020 holding him up as a paragon of virtue…
Sleaze
Dominic Cummings Therese Coffey
