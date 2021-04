US pollster Redfield & Wilton Strategies’ latest voting intention poll in Great Britain finds the Tories back to a 10 point lead — the same result as last week’s poll. CCHQ will take heart from the knowledge that the fieldwork was completed yesterday, after a weekend of Cummings headlines…

UPDATE: If it is “the economy stupid” that matters, the Tories will be encouraged by economic optimism climbing faster than Ipsos MORI have ever measured before: