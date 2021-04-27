Head of Civil Service Commission Earns £150,000-a-Year as Chair of English Cricket Board

Ian Watmore, who has served as the chair of the Civil Service Commission since 2016, has been moonlighting as the chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the last year; raking it in with a £150,000 salary whilst working just 3 days a week. Given Simon Case’s insistence yesterday that he had “not been made aware of of any instances of senior civil servants holding outside interests which are considered to conflict with their roles”, this raises a few questions.

As chair of the Civil Service Commission, Watmore is responsible for “safeguarding an impartial civil service” and ensuring “that appointments are made openly, fairly and on merit.” Considering how Government approval was needed for any televised cricket played last year, Guido imagines Watmore could have come in handy if there were any problems…

UPDATE: It looks like Watmore has a history of jeopardising his public commitments. Back in 2018, Watmore left his job at the Football League after an inquiry found he had undermined a £595 million deal with Sky Sports by pursuing alternative contracts without the board’s approval. Just the man to trust with maintaining Civil Service impartiality then…