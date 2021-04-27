Fox & Tice Plan Running Free House Pub With No Covid Restrictions

While Labour staffers paraded in front of No. 10 wearing cheap paper masks of the cabinet last week, Laurence Fox and Richard Tice are showing SW1 how to do political campaigning properly: by buying a pub. A key plank of Fox’s manifesto is to end the mask mandate and refuse Covid passports, however as Guido put to Richard Tice on the day of Fox’s launch, these are not powers the London mayor has. Until now…

Tice and Fox have announced the search to buy a pub in central London, which will operate on a policy of “no vaccine passports, no masks and always open”, as Fox says:

“Richard and I cannot wait to open an establishment that will pride itself on not asking for vaccine passports, not demand mask-wearing and continue to serve its customers without any restrictions.”

In case you weren’t already convinced to make it your new local, Nigel Farage has agreed to pour the first pint on opening day…