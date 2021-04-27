David Cameron’s Pandemic-Ready Downing Street Decor

With the Downing Street flat decor debacle raging on, Guido’s been looking back through the interior design choices of Boris’s predecessors. What’s surprising is that much need spending at all, given the Camerons oversaw extensive renovations, including the installation of a new £25,000 second kitchen in their first year living there. By 2011 alone, Dave had spent his full £30,000 allowance and an additional £34,000 in out-of-pocket costs doing the place up. By Theresa May’s era, the decor was hardly unlivable. Albeit looking like a slightly up-market hotel room…

Ironically, given the current ‘bodies piled high’ row, the David Cameron-era flat can be seen in the Sun video bedecked with a giant wall display above their dining room table, reading “Kill” or “Vaccinate” in regards to the old foot and mouth debate. Guido presumes the poster is no longer on display…