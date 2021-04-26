WATCH: Energetic Gove Firefights Sleaze Claims

A typically buoyant Michael Gove is up at the despatch box fighting off claims of sleaze and cronyism being pushed by Labour and the SNP. Responded to Alison Thewlis he pointed out:

Only 0.5% of PPE wasn’t up to scratch

All Greensill lobbying by Cameron was rejected

The Dyson texts were about securing ventilators for the frontline

Argued that what matters is the PM did impose a 2nd and 3rd lockdown.

It may not set the political world alight as per his famous Theresa May vote of confidence speech, though it was a more assured performance than has been given by any other minister in recent days…

While Gove’s performance was good, Guido couldn’t help being distracted by the Cabinet Office secretary’s healthy post-Israel glow.

Did he find time for a beach trip with JVT?