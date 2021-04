Has Labour finally cracked the election with their cronyism campaign? A new poll by the Evening Standard now shows a dramatic five-point drop in the Tories’ support, down to 40%, just three percent above Labour’s 37% polling.

While the poll didn’t ask respondents about sleaze, it seems to be the only explanation, given it also found:

Optimism about the economy is at its highest since August 2014 (51% predicting things will get better in the year ahead)

86% of respondents praised the government for doing a good job with the vaccine roll out

Two-thirds support the current speed of Covid unlocking, with just 9% saying it’s too slow

The PM only has a net negative rating of -4, versus Starmer’s +1

Could Labour overtake the Tories in the next 10 days before polling day if the drip of sleaze stories and leaks continue?