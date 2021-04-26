David Lammy Nets Nearly £20,000 for Woke Speeches

It looks like Theresa May isn’t the only MP to earn some extra pocket money for their oratory skills: the Commons register of interests shows how David Lammy also raked in the corporate dough last year, earning £18,162 for delivering speeches on Black Lives Matter, diversity and inclusion, and for the ‘Blackstone Diversity Network’ at a bargain rate of just under £500 an hour. Great value for money when you consider Theresa took in £160,370 for three hours’ work…

In fact, with a clientele list including Google, Lloyds of London, and the Royal Bank of Canada, Guido suggests Lammy should consider renegotiating. After all, given how Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors recently splurged over $1.4 million on her new Los Angeles home (her third), Lammy is getting short-changed for his good work. For once, it is a case of go woke, don’t go broke…