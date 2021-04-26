Taxpayers Feel the Pain as Arts Council Gives Emergency Grant to Torture Garden Party

Dishy Rishi has once again come to the rescue of one of Britain’s endangered cultural institutions: this time saving The Torture Garden – the hugely popular S&M sex club – with an emergency grant from the Arts Council Covid Recovery fund. A pleasure doing business, Guido is sure.

The Torture Garden, which describes itself as “the world’s largest monthly fetish club“, announced it had received approval for its Arts Council grant this week, meaning it will now have the cash to offer over 200 ‘freelancers’ work over the rest of the year, and get back to thrashing each other once restrictions are lifted in June. Guido’s checked the club’s rules and its dress code stipulates no casual clothes are allowed, which will come as a blow to their new hoodie-loving benefactor…