Spending Here: LibDems Outspent Labour Party in 2019

The Electoral Commission has just released the final combined spending tally for the 2019 general election in December and European elections from the preceding May. No surprise to anyone that the Tories outspent rival parties to win that 80 seat majority. What was a surprise was that the Swinson led LibDems outspent the Labour Party to win only 11 Westminster seats at a cost of £14,426,931. That works out at £1,311,539 per seat…

Still better than the £5 million the Brexit Party spent for nil Westminster seats. Though you might think that was a good investment if you believe that it enabled a majority Tory government to “Get Brexit Done”…