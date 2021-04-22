[WATCH] Kwarteng Defends Boris in ‘WhatsApp Government’ Row: “We Have to Be Accessible”

As the narrative builds that Boris is running a “WhatsApp government” in light of yesterday’s Dyson texting story, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng took to the airwaves this morning to defend the Prime Minister and push back on Labour’s cronyism accusations. Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Kwarteng said:

“I think one of things in a democracy that we have to be is very accessible to people who are employing people […] constituents contact me on my mobile phone number and we’re generally quite accessible compared [to] ministers in other countries. And I think in this particular instance, because the context is very important, there was a real need to make sure that we had ventilators here in the UK […] and the Prime Minister did all he could to make that happen.”

Kwarteng also added “I think we’re trying to create a story where there isn’t one”. It looks like the Lobby disagrees…