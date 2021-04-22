Guido Fights Back Against Extinction Rebellion’s Pollution-Producing Protest

This morning the police arrested nine Extinction Rebellion activists after they smashed at least 19 windows at HSBC’s Canary Wharf office. In replacing the destroyed glass, HSBC will now see masses of carbon and sulphur dioxide emitted into the air, totally undermining Extinction Rebellion’s aims. To counteract the pollution in glass production and reduce emissions, Frugalpac’s Frugal Bottle have launched Britain’s first cardboard wine and gin line, the packaging of which is 84% less polluting to produce than typical glass bottles. Guido enjoyed his afternoon saving the planet. Don’t smash – get smashed…

*Guido received no payment for this post – other than the wine…