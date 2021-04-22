EXCLUSIVE: Liam Byrne Reported to IPSA for “Gross Misuse of Parliamentary Expenses”

Leicester MP Andrew Bridgen* has written to IPSA calling for an inquiry “into the alleged gross misuse of Parliamentary expenses”, following revelations by Guido and Skwawkbox. The letter, seen by Guido, accuses the West Midlands Mayoral candidate of diverting expenses intended for Parliamentary duties into his campaign, in breach of IPSA regulations. Bridgen contends “these are serious breaches” and asks he is investigated “as a matter of urgency”…

The letter also brings to light new evidence; Byrne has spent over £31,000 since the end of 2018 on Facebook advertising, however has registered donations of only £23,583.20 during that time (none since the end of 2019), and his GoFundMe has raised only £535. Where have the remaining funds come from?

This isn’t the only bad news for Byrne today, as a new poll for The Times shows him lagging behind Andy Street by nine points. The poll also shows West Midlanders giving large net approval ratings of Street’s performance in every policy category. Byrne claimed last week he’d done polling on the question of whether his infamous “There is no money” note would hurt him, claiming “what we found is no one has heard of it.” Turns out that isn’t correct, with the Times poll saying 44% of voters say it should be taken seriously.

Not a great day for Liam all in all…

*IPSA only accepts formal complaints from fellow MPs and constituents.

Read Bridgen’s letter in full: