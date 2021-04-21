WATCH: Shadow Business Minister Admits Starmer Would Have Done the Same as Boris on Ventilator Procurement

As Labour continue to accuse the Tories of cronyism over this morning’s Dyson texting story, shadow business minister Lucy Powell conceded on Politics Live that, had Starmer been in Boris’s shoes, he probably would’ve done exactly the same as the Prime Minister:

“Well look, I think you’ve got to separate out some of these issues here, of course you would expect a Prime Minister in that time of crisis to do whatever it takes to encourage and support British industry, to help meet the demand of the time, whether it be ventilators, PPE, or hand sanitisers or feeding hungry school children and so on…”

Asked whether she agreed with Jo Coburn’s summary of her position – that she believes Keir Starmer “would have done the same, whatever it takes” – Powell replied “Ok”.

The general post-PMQs press consensus seemed to be Labour is misjudging weaponising this story. It looks like Powell agrees too…