WATCH: Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross Fight Over Vaccine Rollout

The Scottish leaders’ hustings debate predictably descended into chaos last night, after Douglas Ross and Nicola Sturgeon clashed over the speed and efficiency of Scotland’s vaccine rollout. An incensed Sturgeon continuing to insist that an independent Scotland could buy vaccines alongside the UK, despite previously criticising Whitehall’s decision to break from the EU’s procurement programme:

“The UK chose to procure in the way that it did, and you’re saying it couldn’t have done that and Scotland couldn’t have chosen to do that with the other UK nations had we been a member of the EU. That is quite simply not true […] We procured the vaccine the same way we procure the flu vaccine and you don’t have to tell me how many people are being vaccinated with the first dose […] stop talking down our vaccination programme for political purposes, it is disgraceful to seek to do that.”

Attempting to play the adult in the room, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar then chimed in with “what a great example to the children and young people across the country, this is […] fantastic.” At least it was entertaining…