Times Radio Asking Intern Applicants How to Boost Listener Numbers

Guido has long suspected Times Radio would struggle to stay, though it sounds like their unpublished listener numbers are falling well below what they need. Launching a new apprenticeship drive today, the second question asked of applicants is “how would you get your friends to listen to the station?” Perhaps coercion and bribery would work?

The surely desperate listening figures improvement drive comes just a day after one of their original star signings, Gloria De Piero, quit the station in favour of GB News. Her broadcast partner Tom Newton Dunn looks to be readying a lifeboat in case the station hits the iceberg, starting a column with the Evening Standard. Times Radio’s digital whizz-kid Gareth Milner, a former DExEU SpAd, has also jumped ship to GB News to become their new digital producer. A year ago, Guido calculated Times Radio would have to generate 35,000 new Times Digital subscriptions to make it financially viable. Wonder how that’s gone?