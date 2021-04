During a PMQs row over this morning’s Dyson texts story, Boris told Starmer he should listen to Blair’s words on the topic; that he finds “it hard to get worked up about this… there’s got to be a certain degree of understanding.” Starmer did end up emulating Blair, rounding off his weak Commons outing with the obviously scripted line – “sleaze, sleaze, sleaze” – an unmistakable parody of Blair’s infamous “weak, weak, weak” attack on John Major. Starmer’s impersonation of Blair is best forgotten…