Sajid Slams His Employer’s Clients

This morning Sajid Javid, the former Tory chancellor and culture secretary, who is still a Tory MP, told the Telegraph’s readers

“I’m shocked that in the middle of what’s become an existential crisis for many football clubs, this clique of owners have displayed such appalling selfishness, and a callous disregard for their fans. A ‘Super League’ monopoly strikes at the very spirit of the beautiful game – it shuts out the underdog, offends our British sense of fair play, and reduces football to numbers on a spreadsheet. Given that the club’s owners appear to be motivated solely by profit, the Government should consider introducing a new Super Tax that would come into effect if they actually went ahead. That should splash enough red ink on their spreadsheets to quickly put an end to these destructive, anti-competitive proposals.”

When the US investment bank behind the European Super League, JP Morgan, hired Sajid Javid last year, they said “We are delighted to welcome Sajid back to JP Morgan as a senior adviser, and we look forward to drawing upon his in-depth understanding of the business and economic environment to help shape our client strategy across Europe.” Saj’s advice to the football club owners who are (or were) JP Morgan’s clients is clear enough. Guido can’t however help thinking that as client strategies go, JP Morgan might be a little disappointed with the advice for which they have paid him £150,000…