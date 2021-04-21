[LISTEN] Mercer: Government is “Most Distrustful, Awful Environment I’ve Ever Worked In”

Mercer in his first post-sacking interview, with Times Radio:

“This is the most distrustful, awful environment I’ve ever worked in, in government. Almost nobody tells the truth is what I’ve worked out over the last 36 hours. And, you know, so so I don’t think anyone really can get on their high horse about trust and ethics and all the rest of it in politics, because as far as I’m concerned, most of it is a bit of a cesspit, I think we do have a clear commitment to follow through on our promises and do right by those who serve.”