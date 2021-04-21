40 Tory MPs Join IEA Free Market Forum

40 Conservative MPs have joined forces with the IEA to form a new Parliamentary branch of their Free Market Forum (FMF). The group, co-chaired by Dehenna Davison and Greg Smith, plan on using research, events and campaigns to “encourage free market thinking, winning over the unpersuaded and providing intellectual firepower and a public platform to proponents of classical liberalism.” It says something that this cabal is needed in the modern-day Tory party…

“The Free Market Forum (FMF) aims to refocus the political debate, shifting attention towards free enterprise and social freedom after a year of unavoidable yet time-limited state intervention in the economy and our everyday lives.”

Of the 40 parliamentary supporters, 19 are from the 2019 intake and five are cabinet ministers. Guido thought the group’s views on the ongoing European Superleague Debate could be a good barometer of how truly free market the group are, or whether they’re just virtue signalling. 12 out of the 40 have condemned the plans, with all 5 of the Cabinet Members keeping schtum…

Other well-known figures from the wonk world are also involved in the group’s new advisory board, including Matthew Elliot, Jon Moynihan and Lord Kamall. FMF follows in the wake of the Free Enterprise Group and FREER, taking on Ruth Porter, Lee Rowley and former Downing Street union SpAd Luke Graham as advisors. Guido wonders how many of these MPs will fight for free markets in a basically social democratic government…

Parliamentary Supporters of the Free Market Forum:

  • Dehenna Davison MP (Co-chair)
  • Greg Smith MP (Co-chair)
  • Rt Hon Therese Coffey MP
  • Rt Hon Alister Jack MP
  • Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP
  • Rt Hon Priti Patel MP
  • Rt Hon Liz Truss MP
  • Bim Afolami MP
  • Imran Ahmad Khan MP
  • Gareth Bacon MP
  • Richard Bacon MP
  • Kemi Badenoch MP
  • Aaron Bell MP
  • Saqib Bhatti MP
  • Andrew Bowie MP
  • Ben Bradley MP
  • Jack Brereton MP
  • Paul Bristow MP
  • Anthony Browne MP
  • Simon Clarke MP
  • Brendan Clarke-Smith MP
  • Jonathan Gullis MP
  • Greg Hands MP
  • Sally-Ann Hart MP
  • Eddie Hughes MP
  • Mark Jenkinson MP
  • Gillian Keegan MP
  • Andrew Lewer MP
  • Chris Loder MP
  • Marco Longhi MP
  • Rachel Maclean MP
  • Anthony Mangnall MP
  • Scott Mann MP
  • Stephen McPartland MP
  • Robin Millar MP
  • Gagan Mohindra MP
  • Damien Moore MP
  • Joy Morrissey MP
  • John Penrose MP
  • Lee Rowley MP
  • Bob Seely MP
  • Rt Hon Chris Skidmore MP
  • Alexander Stafford MP
  • Christian Wakeford MP
  • William Wragg MP
  • Jacob Young MP

Advisory Board:

  • Lord Borwick
  • Matthew Elliott
  • Luke Graham
  • Lord Kamall
  • Jon Moynihan OBE
  • Ruth Porter
  • Lee Rowley MP
  • Barbara Yerolemou
