40 Tory MPs Join IEA Free Market Forum

40 Conservative MPs have joined forces with the IEA to form a new Parliamentary branch of their Free Market Forum (FMF). The group, co-chaired by Dehenna Davison and Greg Smith, plan on using research, events and campaigns to “encourage free market thinking, winning over the unpersuaded and providing intellectual firepower and a public platform to proponents of classical liberalism.” It says something that this cabal is needed in the modern-day Tory party…

“The Free Market Forum (FMF) aims to refocus the political debate, shifting attention towards free enterprise and social freedom after a year of unavoidable yet time-limited state intervention in the economy and our everyday lives.”

Of the 40 parliamentary supporters, 19 are from the 2019 intake and five are cabinet ministers. Guido thought the group’s views on the ongoing European Superleague Debate could be a good barometer of how truly free market the group are, or whether they’re just virtue signalling. 12 out of the 40 have condemned the plans, with all 5 of the Cabinet Members keeping schtum…

Other well-known figures from the wonk world are also involved in the group’s new advisory board, including Matthew Elliot, Jon Moynihan and Lord Kamall. FMF follows in the wake of the Free Enterprise Group and FREER, taking on Ruth Porter, Lee Rowley and former Downing Street union SpAd Luke Graham as advisors. Guido wonders how many of these MPs will fight for free markets in a basically social democratic government…

Read the list of free market-loving MPs in full.

Parliamentary Supporters of the Free Market Forum:

Dehenna Davison MP (Co-chair)

Greg Smith MP (Co-chair)

Rt Hon Therese Coffey MP

Rt Hon Alister Jack MP

Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP

Rt Hon Priti Patel MP

Rt Hon Liz Truss MP

Bim Afolami MP

Imran Ahmad Khan MP

Gareth Bacon MP

Richard Bacon MP

Kemi Badenoch MP

Aaron Bell MP

Saqib Bhatti MP

Andrew Bowie MP

Ben Bradley MP

Jack Brereton MP

Paul Bristow MP

Anthony Browne MP

Simon Clarke MP

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP

Jonathan Gullis MP

Greg Hands MP

Sally-Ann Hart MP

Eddie Hughes MP

Mark Jenkinson MP

Gillian Keegan MP

Andrew Lewer MP

Chris Loder MP

Marco Longhi MP

Rachel Maclean MP

Anthony Mangnall MP

Scott Mann MP

Stephen McPartland MP

Robin Millar MP

Gagan Mohindra MP

Damien Moore MP

Joy Morrissey MP

John Penrose MP

Lee Rowley MP

Bob Seely MP

Rt Hon Chris Skidmore MP

Alexander Stafford MP

Christian Wakeford MP

William Wragg MP

Jacob Young MP

Advisory Board: