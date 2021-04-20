WATCH: Badenoch Calls Dawn Butler’s Hate-Stoking Race Comments “Disgraceful”

Speaking in the Commons, Kemi Badenoch condemned the use of racial slurs by black left-wing opponents, directed at fellow black Brits who disagree with their presentation of the country as a “systemically racist” society:

“It is wrong to accuse those who argue for a different approach as being ‘racism deniers’, or ‘race traitors’. It is even more irresponsible – dangerously so – to call ethnic minority people racial slurs like ‘Uncle Toms’, ‘Coconuts’, house slaves or house negros for daring to think differently.”

It seems one person who didn’t listen to the call for moderation was Dawn Butler, who despite hearing Badenoch’s request stood up and called the report “gaslighting on a national scale” and described the authors as “racial gatekeepers”. Kemi wasn’t having it…

This is the same Dawn Butler who in 2019 accused the PM of not showing a “shred of concern for the consequences of his words or actions”…
