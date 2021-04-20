Speaker Approves Early Return of Parliamentary Piss-Ups for MPs and Press

Guido’s had it confirmed that the House of Commons Commission has approved a trial to expand a catering venue and allow outdoor table service to MPs and the press, with “a limited selection of alcoholic beverages”. With the good news out of the way, Guido sadly has to report the new boozy area will exclude staffers, and will only be open Monday-Wednesday on sitting days. Just in time for the nicer weather…

The previously-published speaker’s roadmap only had hospitality re-opening in June, however the Guardian reported there had been a “push for the Commons to open up faster, after pub gardens were allowed to serve customers from Monday in England.”

PCH’s restaurant Adjournment is the one that will be expanding, and the exclusive seating area – called “North Terrace” – is located between Portcullis House and Norman Shaw South. Guido’s not sure why Parliament decided to open the drinking area here and not on the much larger parliamentary terrace. If Mr. Speaker was hoping to avoid political paparazzi with long lenses, the new location is also easily exposed to the general public…