Shadow Digital Secretary Defends Starmer’s Campaign Flight to Edinburgh

Labour’s Shadow Digital Secretary Jo Stevens offered a loyal defence for Sir Keir today after Guido reported on his gas-guzzling flight to Edinburgh over the weekend. Speaking on Politics Live, Stevens said:

“He flew to Edinburgh because he was doing a visit to Edinburgh airport…now, you know, we can all make personal choices […] we all have time limit on our time […] I’ve seen plenty of photographs and pictures of Keir on trains during the election campaign.”

We may all have limits on our time, though not all of us have called for a green new deal and then flown to Scotland for a photo op…