Johnny Mercer Set to Resign

Sky’s Sam Coates is reporting Defence Minister Johnny Mercer is set to resign after hitting a road block on being unable to end vexatious historic prosecutions for veterans. On April 8th Mercer openly criticised ministers for “foot-dragging” and a slow pace of progress in passing the law. Six days ago the Lords blocked the government’s bid to pass the law. Speaking to constituents during a Q&A at the end of March, Mercer articulated his frustrations:

“It’s been a real up-hill battle because, as you will notice, politicians are really good about talking a great game when it comes to our military, but when it comes to actually doing something for them like voting to end repeat prosecutions of our service men and women they go running for the hills.” “We are going to get something through, it’s not going to be everything everybody wanted”

Mercer has also been at odds with Sunak and government SpAds while in government. He could prove real trouble on the back benches if Boris doesn’t talk him down…