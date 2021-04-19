Starmer Flies to Edinburgh Despite Supporting a Green New Deal

Despite advocating for “a green new deal hardwired into every level of government” during his leadership campaign, Keir Starmer nonetheless took to the skies over the weekend, flying from London to Edinburgh Airport (which is currently only open for ‘essential travel’) to film a campaign ad ahead of May’s local elections. A bit of a surprise, considering Starmer previously pushed for tax reforms to encourage alternatives to flying. Guido’s research also showed that, had Starmer taken a train, he would have apparently reduced his carbon footprint for the trip by 90%…

Scottish Labour’s national recovery plan is so important because it puts Scotland’s recovery above all else. We must focus on what unites us, not what divides us. pic.twitter.com/4MFp0pYH3x — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 18, 2021

Naturally, Twitter was soon ablaze with criticism for Sir Keir, with Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Greave writing:

“Last week they were trying to pass themselves off as ‘Green Labour‘. This week, they don’t seem to know there’s a train from London to Edinburgh.”

Of course, the Greens themselves don’t seem to know that if you want more trains, you have to support building the tracks for them…