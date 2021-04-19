Labour’s Hartlepool Candidate Directly Responsible for Local Hospital Cuts

Last week Labour’s Hartlepool candidate Dr Paul Williams invited Jonathan Ashworth up to complain about a lack of hip operations in the town. While Williams accurately says this is the result of cuts, he failed to tell Ashworth who was responsible for them: Paul Williams himself. In 2013 Dr Williams was a commissioner and co-author of the report that decided services – including critical care – be removed from Hartlepool Hospital. A recommendation that was adopted in full…

Not satisfied with closing down the hospital’s critical care unit, Williams also recommended slashing the number of planned operations, including hip replacements, despite admitting his proposals would “worry” local people:

Following the revelation, Tory chair Amanda Milling has branded Dr Paul a “hospital hypocrite”, pointing out his “nerve to bring Labour front benchers up to Hartlepool complaining about a lack of hip replacements, when he was responsible for stopping them in the first place.” This is quite a considerable own goal, even by recent Labour standards…