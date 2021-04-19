Labour Pause Cronyism Campaign

Given the past week of rows caused by Labour’s government sleaze accusations, Guido presumed that they’d try extra hard to be cleaner than clean this week. Today Labour launches an “independent” commission on “Rebuilding our High Streets”, promising to bring together experts to “offer independent advice to the Party”. What they don’t mention is the Commission is stuffed full of lobbyists and Labour cronies…

Among its membership, the supposedly-independent commission boasts:

Labour council leader Tricia Gilby

Co-Operative party HQ staff member and Labour councillor Anna Birley

Its membership also comprises lobbyists, including on policy areas the committee’s set to cover:

General secretary of the ISDAW trade union Paddy Lillis

Michael Meadows of the British Land Public Affairs Committee, and the Westminster Property Association Board

Peter Holbrook, a non-executive director at Social Enterprise World Forum CIC, which is involved in supporting the “development” of government policy

Gilby, Lillis and Birley also have histories of lobbying. Do as Labour says, not as they do…