Labour Pause Cronyism Campaign

Given the past week of rows caused by Labour’s government sleaze accusations, Guido presumed that they’d try extra hard to be cleaner than clean this week. Today Labour launches an “independent” commission on “Rebuilding our High Streets”, promising to bring together experts to “offer independent advice to the Party”. What they don’t mention is the Commission is stuffed full of lobbyists and Labour cronies…
Among its membership, the supposedly-independent commission boasts:
Its membership also comprises lobbyists, including on policy areas the committee’s set to cover:
Gilby, Lillis and Birley also have histories of lobbying. Do as Labour says, not as they do…