Jared O’Mara Banned from Parliament

Parliamentary staffers can breathe a sigh of relief this morning as an independent export Commons panel has recommended withdrawing the right of Jared O’Mara to hold a former member’s pass, effectively barring him access to the parliamentary estate. And – most importantly for someone who supposedly drank “a full litre of vodka” before a morning TV interview – Parliament’s bars…

The panel refers to O’Mara’s well-documented scandals during his brief time as an MP, which breached the sexual misconduct policy. Lindsay Hoyle has approved the recommendation and O’Mara isn’t appealing. Guido doubts this will be a blow to O’Mara, who failed to turn up to Parliament most of the time even when he had to…