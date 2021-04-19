Ian Blackford Accused of Victimisation Amid SNP Harassment Row

An SNP staffer who accused former Chief Whip Patrick Grady of sexual harassment has attacked the party’s handling of his complaints, and is now claiming the leadership’s response – including from Ian Blackford – has amounted to ‘victim blaming’. Hardly surprising, given how Sturgeon herself sat on the claims against Grady for three years.

In a new email sent to Westminster’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, the staffer alleges that party bosses reacted to his complaints by simply moving him away from the whips’ office against his own wishes, and that their actions have sent him “into bouts of depression…in part due to the lack of support [he’s] received from colleagues.” A probe into Grady’s behaviour is finally underway…

Guido understands that the staffer was totally unaware of the numerous other complaints against Grady when he made his own claims, meaning the party had him working for the accused MP for years. So much for the SNP’s ‘zero tolerance of inappropriate behaviour’…