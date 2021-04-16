WATCH: MP’s Naked Zoom Cameo Cock Up

While jittery wifi and accidental mutings have been the worst Pandemic problems most MPs have dealt with, one member recently made much more of an appearance than intended during a recent question time session. Wandering onto screen totally starkers after a supposed jog, the Tory whip raised a point of order, reminding everyone that suits and ties are compulsory. Sadly for the Westminster press gagging for a transgression like this, the embarrassing scenes went down in Canada…

Responding to the point of order, the Speaker claimed he’d “missed that” though technicians confirmed the event had happened. The MP responsible, Will Amos, subsequently tweeted an apology:

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again. — Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021

When elected, Trudeau promised his government would improve “openness and transparency” – this may be too far…