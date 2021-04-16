Waitress Warned She Could Face Criminal Prosecution as Boozing Welsh Politicians Let Off

Back in January, Guido reported on the boozy lockdown bash held in the Welsh Parliament’s Members’ Tea Room, in which four Assembly Members drank the night away despite a 6 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales. As a result, Labour MS Alun Davies was later suspended from the party, and Paul Davies also stood down as Welsh Tory leader.

Despite breaking the law, however, Freedom of Information requests confirm that no police action was taken against any of the politicians involved. Instead, a Tea Room staff member – who allegedly poured two glasses of wine for the lawbreaking politicians – has revealed that she has been contacted by the licensing authorities, and is now scheduled to be interviewed under caution. A letter posted to the junior staffer last week advised of her right to remain silent, and even warned she may face prosecution:

All in all it is a very unjust upstairs/downstairs state of affairs if the politicians get off and only the waitress gets punished…

Hat-tip: Neil McEvoy, Propel