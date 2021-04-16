Twitter Censors Embarrassing for Biden Reporting Again

Twitter has permanently suspended right-wing journalist James O’Keefe for using subterfuge to catfish and secretly film videos. The tech platform’s action comes after O’Keefe released the first instalment of a three-part “#ExposeCNN” campaign filmed with hidden cameras. His first video featured a CNN employee, Charles Chester, talking to an undercover journalist about his views on the news network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election. Chester, a director for the network, made his comments when he believed he was on dates with a woman posing as a nurse. “Look at what we did, we got Trump out,” brags Chester in the first video released by O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

The undercover videos recordings reveal CNN director Chester saying:

“Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out… I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that.”

“We would always show shots of him [Biden] jogging and that [he’s] healthy, you know, and him in aviator shades. Like you paint him as a young geriatric.”

“I think there’s a COVID fatigue. So, like whenever a new story comes up, they’re [CNN’s] going to latch onto it. They’ve already announced in our office that once the public is – will be open to it – we’re going to start focusing mainly on climate.”

“It’s going to be our [CNN’s] focus. Like our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be for climate change awareness.”

“It [COVID] will taper off to a point that it’s not a problem anymore. Climate change can take years, so they’ll [CNN will] probably be able to milk that quite a bit…Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN… Fear sells.”

O’Keefe established Project Veritas in 2011 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to “investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society”. Looks like he has succeeded…

This is not the first time Twitter has censored stories damaging to Biden. They blocked the New York Post’s account before the US election after they posted a story damaging to Biden, claiming it was misinformation. Subsequently, the story was mostly substantiated. This continuing blatant partisanship censorship and is very worrying…