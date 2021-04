A new YouGov poll puts the Tories 14 points ahead of Labour, with the Conservatives now sitting at 43% to Labour’s 29%. Despite the last fortnight’s worth of cronyism headlines, Labour has crashed by five points…

This is now the 50th consecutive poll with the Tories in the lead, and the largest gap between the two parties since May 2020, a month after Starmer became Labour leader. On these figures, the Tories could expect a boost to its seat count by seven seats…