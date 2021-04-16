Sturgeon Flounders When Asked to Explain Economic Benefits of Independence

Nicola Sturgeon was left red-faced once again yesterday, after Channel 4’s Ciaran Jenkins quizzed her over the enormous economic damage posed by Scottish independence. Asked the rather obvious question of whether the SNP have conducted a financial analysis of independence, Sturgeon said:

“When we put the choice of independence in the form of a referendum we will do the analysis at that point and let Scottish people decide.”

In other words: they haven’t. Jenkins then followed with LSE data forecasting a UK-Scotland trade cost increase of at least 15% (and potentially as high as 30%), which Sturgeon rebuffed by claiming it was a “very, very narrowly-based assessment [which] didn’t take into account the wider benefits of independence to Scotland’s economy”. Sturgeon needs to explain what the “wider benefits” actually are if she wants people to support independence; Guido’s surprised that the leader of Scotland’s pro-independence party could not even enumerate its economic benefits. She’s promised the full details are on the way, “just not now”. No rush…