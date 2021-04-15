Ursula von Der Leyen Hosts Thousands of Meetings with Corporate Lobbyists

Over 60% of Ursula von Der Leyen’s official meetings held with non-politicians over the last two years have been with corporate lobbyists, new data reveals. In research produced by Integrity Watch, of the 7,093 European commissioner meetings held since 2019, 4,376 were with corporate interests, with the European Commission (EC) striking eye-watering deals with the ‘Big Four‘ accountancy firms – as well as Accenture and McKinsey – to the tune of €461 million. All in a day’s work for Brussels, obviously…

The European Parliament has now announced it will launch a probe into the ties between the Commission and its corporate interests, which Guido is sure will be rigorous and consequential. Lobbyists have camped in Brussels for over 50 years – corporate interests designed the EU’s regulatory regime – don’t expect much to change now.