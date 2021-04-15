Poll Shows Lobbying Scandal Registering With Public

As the Cameron-Greensill lobbying drama continues to unfold, a new poll from YouGov shows that 24% of the public are already either paying attention to the issue or following it very closely. Given this story is barely a week old, Guido reckons these are telling numbers. Half the public are not aware or not following the story – yet. A lobbying scandal involving a few faceless civil servants won’t get much attention; a scandal involving David Cameron might…

With Cameron set to provide evidence to MPs at select committee hearings, more eyes will turn to this story in the next few weeks – especially if Rishi Sunak is called up as well, now that Mel Stride’s Treasury committee is also leading an investigation. It’s no wonder Boris wants the Boardman inquiry wrapped up “quickly”, this could turn into a bit of a headache for Number 10…