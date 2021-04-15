Mr Bercow is Favourite for the 17:20 Race at Limerick

Mr Bercow is in a position he can’t be used to: he’s the favourite. Or rather, at the time of going to pixel, a horse called Mr Bercow running in the 17:20 at Limerick racecourse is the odds on favourite to win. As usual, Sally is not riding him – the jockey is Keith Donoghue, with one win in his last eleven races backers will be hoping for better luck today. Currently he’s 4/1…

Of course Speaker Bercow took the government for a ride over Brexit, putting parliamentary hurdles in their way; this time the finishing line is only 2 miles and 5 furlongs from the start. The Bercow-sized jockey will be sporting yellow colours, in line with the former speaker’s preferred party. If you fancy a flutter he’ll be under starting order! Orders in shortly…

UPDATE: Mr Bercow won!