Dramatic Differences in New Covid Cases Shows Efficacy of Vaccine

The numbers tell the story about vaccine efficacy, with nearly two-thirds of British adults vaccinated the herd immunity effect will come into play soon. The vaccine effort shows how much more agile a nation state can be in comparison to a supra-national consensus constrained bloc. Some hardcore Remainers seem almost angry with the practical demonstration of this that has been provided. No doubt the lesson learned in Brussels and Berlin will be that “more Europe” is needed, or rather more leadership from Berlin and fewer consensus constraints. Smaller EU countries’ interests will be ignored because of the need to “streamline decision making”.