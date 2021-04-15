Chesham By-Election Sees Potential Return of Phillip Lee

While Change UK’s former MPs have reformed to write a book, another familiar defecting face is also on a comeback mission: Dr Phillip Lee. The one-time wannabe leader of the Conservative Party stood against, and lost to, John Redwood in 2019. Lee is now putting himself forward to be the LibDem’s candidate in the forthcoming Chesham and Amersham by-election.

His election document claims he’s “someone with a political reputation for integrity, ready to take on the incompetent and corrupt current Tory government”. Try reading that with a serious face…

Given HS2 will undoubtedly be a major issue in the by-election, Lee vaguely claims he has “long criticised HS2”, failing to specify to the local party membership that as an MP he voted for, or abstained on, a majority of the train line’s legislation, in stark contrast to Cheryl Gillan’s sustained opposition. Guido’s still not sure Lee’s got the hang of being a LibDem yet, given he claims “winning means talking about the value of competence and integrity in government”…

Read his leaflet in full below: