According to a survey of chief financial officers by the accountancy firm Deloitte, 80% of bosses believe Britain is on the cusp of a strong recovery. The upswing in confidence helped push expectations for hiring and business investment to the highest level in almost six years, with respondents saying they anticipate rising profits over the next year.

Two-thirds think the bulk of their employees will return to the office by the autumn

Brexit dropped from being their top worry to seventh place

As lockdown curbs wind down and mass vaccination generates herd immunity, companies are set to go on a hiring spree. Not before time…