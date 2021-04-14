Sturgeon: “We Took Our Eye off the Ball”

Nicola Sturgeon was put on the back foot last night during STV’s Scottish leadership debate. Pressed by Douglas Ross over her appalling record on Scotland’s escalating drug crisis – drug deaths have doubled since she became First Minister – Sturgeon floundered, saying:

“I think we took our eye off the ball with drug deaths and I’ve said as much to the Scottish Parliament […] I set out at the start of this year £250 million investment programme to build up rehabilitation services including residential rehabilitation to make sure we give more support to community services, to make sure we provide faster access to treatment.”

Scotland’s drug fatality rate is higher than almost all of Europe’s, and three and a half times that of England and Wales. Taking her eye off the ball is putting it mildly…