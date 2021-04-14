Left Slams Kendall for Shelf-Stacking Sneering

Liz Kendall somehow managed to insult over a million supermarket workers with her question in Parliament yesterday, after claiming shelf-stackers are supposedly “better off” than carers and that that is “not good enough for our country”. Speaking at the despatch box Kendall said:

“Despite repeated promises, the truth is that someone would be better off stacking shelves at Morrisons than caring for older or disabled people, and that is simply not good enough for our country […] can the Minister confirm that the Government’s Covid infection control fund had to be used to improve pay so that staff did not have to work for more than one care home and could actually afford to self-isolate?”

Kendall’s comments didn’t just upset those working at Morrisons; it wasn’t long before the usual figures joined the pile-on, with Owen Jones and Aaron Bastani leading the hordes of performatively upset activists:

Guido has actually stacked-a-shelf or two in his youth, not sure the same can be said by these two left-wing theorists…