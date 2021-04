Sunak has dodged Labour’s Urgent Question on Cameron’s Greensill lobbying, sending junior business minister Paul Scully to put up a defence instead. The government claims this is because BEIS were responsible for dealing with the bank, not the Treasury. Scully can’t answer questions about the Chancellor’s private texts with David Cameron. Sunak is now not only copying Gordon Brown’s tax and spending habits, he’s following suit in going missing when trouble arises…